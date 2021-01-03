Corona Vaccine को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद PM Modi का ट्वीट- 'वैज्ञानिक बना रहे देश को आत्मनिर्भर'

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने डीसीजीआई (DCGI) द्वारा भारत में दो वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल दिए जाने के बाद देशवासियों को बधाई दी. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने आज (रविवार को) सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की कोरोना वैक्सीन को मंजूर दे दी.
भारत में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) वैक्सीन (Vaccine) को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को मजबूत करने के लिए ये एक निर्णायक मोड़ है. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देकर एक स्वस्थ और कोरोना-मुक्त राष्ट्र का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया है.
A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight!
DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation.
Congratulations India.
Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा कि यह हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व की बात है कि जिन दो वैक्सीन को आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी दी गई है, वो भारत में बनी हैं. यह हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की उत्सुकता को दिखाता है कि वो आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए कितनी मेहनत कर रहे हैं.
It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021
पीएम मोदी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हम डॉक्टरों, मेडिकल स्टाफ, वैज्ञानिकों, पुलिसकर्मियों, सफाईकर्मियों और सभी कोरोना योद्धाओं को विपरीत परिस्थितियों में उनके असाधारण काम के लिए एक बार फिर से धन्यवाद देते हैं. कई लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए हम हमेशा उनके आभारी रहेंगे.'
We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021
2 वैक्सीन को मिली आपात इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन (Coronavirus Vaccine) को लेकर बनी एक्सपर्ट कमेटी ने 1 जनवरी को कोविशील्ड (Covishield) और 2 जनवरी को कोवैक्सीन (Covaxin) को मंजूरी दी थी. इसके बाद आज (रविवार को) ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (DCGI) ने भारत में वैक्सीन के आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी दे दी है.
