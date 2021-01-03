Corona Vaccine को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद PM Modi का ट्वीट- 'वैज्ञानिक बना रहे देश को आत्मनिर्भर'

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने डीसीजीआई (DCGI) द्वारा भारत में दो वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल दिए जाने के बाद देशवासियों को बधाई दी. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने आज (रविवार को) सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की कोरोना वैक्सीन को मंजूर दे दी.

भारत में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) वैक्सीन (Vaccine) को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को मजबूत करने के लिए ये एक निर्णायक मोड़ है. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देकर एक स्वस्थ और कोरोना-मुक्त राष्ट्र का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया है.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा कि यह हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व की बात है कि जिन दो वैक्सीन को आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी दी गई है, वो भारत में बनी हैं. यह हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की उत्सुकता को दिखाता है कि वो आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए कितनी मेहनत कर रहे हैं.

It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion.

