Coronavirus

Corona Vaccine को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद PM Modi का ट्वीट- 'वैज्ञानिक बना रहे देश को आत्मनिर्भर'

Corona Vaccine: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने कोरोना वैक्सीन (Coronavirus Vaccine) को डीसीजीआई (DCGI) की मंजूरी के बाद कहा कि यह हर भारतीय (Indian) के लिए गर्व की बात है कि जिन दो वैक्सीन (Vaccines) को आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी दी गई है, वो भारत में बनी हैं.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी | फोटो साभार: PTI

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने डीसीजीआई (DCGI) द्वारा भारत में दो वैक्सीन को अप्रूवल दिए जाने के बाद देशवासियों को बधाई दी. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने आज (रविवार को) सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की कोरोना वैक्सीन को मंजूर दे दी.

भारत में कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) वैक्सीन (Vaccine) को मंजूरी मिलने के बाद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को मजबूत करने के लिए ये एक निर्णायक मोड़ है. डीसीजीआई (DCGI) ने सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया (Serum Institute of India) और भारत बायोटेक (Bharat Biotech) की वैक्सीन को मंजूरी देकर एक स्वस्थ और कोरोना-मुक्त राष्ट्र का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया है.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा कि यह हर भारतीय के लिए गर्व की बात है कि जिन दो वैक्सीन को आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी दी गई है, वो भारत में बनी हैं. यह हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की उत्सुकता को दिखाता है कि वो आत्मनिर्भर भारत के सपने को पूरा करने के लिए कितनी मेहनत कर रहे हैं.

पीएम मोदी ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा, 'हम डॉक्टरों, मेडिकल स्टाफ, वैज्ञानिकों, पुलिसकर्मियों, सफाईकर्मियों और सभी कोरोना योद्धाओं को विपरीत परिस्थितियों में उनके असाधारण काम के लिए एक बार फिर से धन्यवाद देते हैं. कई लोगों की जान बचाने के लिए हम हमेशा उनके आभारी रहेंगे.'

2 वैक्सीन को मिली आपात इस्तेमाल की मंजूरी

कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन (Coronavirus Vaccine) को लेकर बनी एक्सपर्ट कमेटी ने 1 जनवरी को कोविशील्ड (Covishield) और 2 जनवरी को कोवैक्सीन (Covaxin) को मंजूरी दी थी. इसके बाद आज (रविवार को) ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (DCGI) ने भारत में वैक्सीन के आपातकालीन इस्तेमाल को मंजूरी दे दी है.

