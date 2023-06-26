राजनाथ सिंह का पाकिस्तान पर निशाना, आतंकवाद के लिए पड़ोसी देश को जमकर लगाई लताड़
PoK को लेकर राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि वहां के लोग लगातार भारत में शामिल होने की मांग कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में हमें ज्यादा कुछ करने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी. 

Jun 26, 2023

Rajnath Singh Statement: रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने सोमवार को पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) को लेकर एक अहम बयान दिया है. राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि अब पीओके को भारत में विलय करने की मांग हो रही है, वहां हमें ज्यादा कुछ नहीं करना पड़ेगा. जम्मू में राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से जुड़े एक सम्मेलन में बोलते हुए रक्षा मंत्री ने पाकिस्तान पर हमला बोला और आतंकवाद के लिए पड़ोसी देश को जमकर लताड़ लगाई. रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी के कार्यकाल में देश ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है.

