Imtiyaz Jaleel: औरंगजेब के मकबरे में गए थे प्रकाश आंबेडकर, फिर हुआ ऐसा; AIMIM सांसद का बड़ा दावा
Imtiyaz Jaleel: औरंगजेब के मकबरे में गए थे प्रकाश आंबेडकर, फिर हुआ ऐसा; AIMIM सांसद का बड़ा दावा

Prakash Ambedkar Aurangzeb tomb visit: एआईएमआईएम सांसद ने अपने बयान में  कहा कि वो नहीं जानते कि मकबरे का दौरा करने के पीछे आंबेडकर का क्या मकसद था, लेकिन वह यह जानते हैं कि उक्त ढांचे के संरक्षण का जिम्मा केंद्र सरकार के पुरातत्व विभाग के हाथों में है.'

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Imtiyaz Jaleel: औरंगजेब के मकबरे में गए थे प्रकाश आंबेडकर, फिर हुआ ऐसा; AIMIM सांसद का बड़ा दावा

Maharashtra Aurangajeb row: ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (AIMIM) के सांसद इम्तियाज जलील (Imtiyaz Jaleel) ने दावा किया है कि वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी (VBA) के नेता प्रकाश आंबेडकर (Prakash Ambedkar) के महाराष्ट्र के औरंगाबाद जिले में मुगल बादशाह औरंगबेज के मकबरे का दौरा (Prakash Ambedkar Aurangzeb tomb visit) करने के बाद राजनीतिक दलों की भाषा बदल गई है. औरंगाबाद में मंगलवार को पत्रकारों से मुखातिब जलील ने कहा कि जब उन्होंने औरंगजेब के मकबरे का दौरा किया था, तब राजनीतिक दलों की भाषा अलग थी.

