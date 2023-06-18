Rain Update: गर्मी से मिलने वाली है राहत, बारिश पर आ गया बड़ा अपडेट, IMD ने जारी किया अलर्ट
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:53 PM IST

Weather Report: देश के ज्यादातर राज्यों में लोग प्रचंड गर्मी से परेशान हैं. चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के साथ कई क्षेत्रों में मानसून जल्द ही दस्तक देने वाला है. पूर्वी भारत के लिए प्रचंड गर्मी से कुछ राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है. भारत मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (IMD) ने रविवार को बताया कि चक्रवात बिपारजॉय के प्रभाव के कारण मानसून के पूर्वी भारत में दो से तीन दिनों में दस्तक देने की संभावना है.

