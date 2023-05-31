Sachin Pilot: धरा रह गया आलाकमान का फॉर्मूला? पायलट ने दिखाए तेवर, बोले- कोई समझौता नहीं करूंगा
topStories1hindi1719449
Hindi NewsZee Rajasthanदेश

Sachin Pilot: धरा रह गया आलाकमान का फॉर्मूला? पायलट ने दिखाए तेवर, बोले- कोई समझौता नहीं करूंगा

Congress Vs BJP: टोंक में पायलट ने कहा,'मैं एक बार फिर कहना चाहता हूं कि मैंने जो मुद्दे उठाए थे, खासकर भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे... पिछले बीजेपी राज में भारी भ्रष्टाचार और लूट मची थी उस पर कार्रवाई करनी होगी. जहां तक युवाओं को न्याय दिलाने की बात है, मैं समझता हूं कि इसमें किसी तरह के समझौते की कोई संभावना नहीं है.' 

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:19 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sachin Pilot: धरा रह गया आलाकमान का फॉर्मूला? पायलट ने दिखाए तेवर, बोले- कोई समझौता नहीं करूंगा

Sachin Pilot Attacks BJP: कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट ने एक बार फिर अपने सख्त तेवर दिखाए हैं. पायलट ने कहा कि जिन मुद्दों को उन्होंने उठाया था, उनसे समझौता करने की कोई गुंजाइश नहीं है. पायलट ने कहा कि उन्होंने अपनी मांगों पर एक्शन को लेकर जो अल्टीमेटम दिया था वह बुधवार यानी आज खत्म हो रहा है और वह इंतजार कर रहे हैं कि राज्य की अशोक गहलोत सरकार क्या कार्रवाई करती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
Uganda Anti Homosexuality Law
इस देश ने सबसे कठोर समलैंगिकता विरोधी कानून को दी मंजूरी, मौत की सजा तक का प्रावधान
Solar power
टीवी, पंखा और लाइट सब चलेगा दनादन, ये छोटू डिवाइस है बड़े काम की चीज
Petrol Diesel price
महीने के आखिरी दिन पेट्रोल-डीजल पर म‍िली खुशखबरी! जान‍िए क्‍या रहा आज का ताजा रेट
Monalisa
मरून साड़ी बदन पर लपेटकर ऐसे आईं ये भोजपुरी हसीना, डीपनेक के हो रहे चर्चे!