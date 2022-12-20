Hindi Newsblast at khuzdar shrine

Balochistan
Khuzdar Blast: Balochistan के खुजदार में जबरदस्त विस्फोट, धमाके में 13 लोग घायल | Breaking News
बलोचिस्तान के खुजदार में जबरदस्त विस्फोट की सूचना मिली है। इस धमाके में 13 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। इस रिपोर्ट में जानें क्या है पूरा मामला।
Dec 20,2022, 9:12 AM IST

