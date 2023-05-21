Hindi NewsSunday petrol diesel price

Sunday petrol diesel price

alt
Petrol Diesel price
Petrol Diesl Price: जानें रविवार को क्या है आपके शहर में पेट्रोल और डीजल का दाम
Himachal Pradesh petrol Diesel Rate: तेल कंपनियों ने रविवार के लिए पेट्रोल और डीजल की ताजा कीमतें जारी कर दी हैं. आज पूरा एक साल हो गया है जब केंद्र सरकार ने पेट्रोल और डीजल पर वैट घटाया था. 
May 21,2023, 8:38 AM IST
alt
Petrol Diesel price
Petrol Diesel Price: पंजाब और हिमाचल के लिए जारी किए गए पेट्रोल डीजल के नए रेट
Petrol Diesel Price: सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने आज 26 फरवरी के लिए पेट्रोल-डीजल की ताजा कीमतें जारी कर दी हैं. आज रविवार को तेल के दाम में कितना बदलाव हुआ है यह जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी खबर.   
Feb 26,2023, 9:54 AM IST
alt
Petrol Diesel price
Petrol Diesel: आज क्या है पंजाब में पेट्रोल और डीजल का दाम, जानें मेट्रो सिटी का हाल
Petrol Diesel Price: सरकारी तेल कंपनियों ने आज 19 फरवरी के लिए पेट्रोल-डीजल की ताजा कीमतें जारी कर दी हैं. रविवार को तेल के दाम का ताजा अपडेट जानने के लिए पढ़ें पूरी खबर.   
Feb 19,2023, 8:13 AM IST
alt
Petrol Diesel price
Petrol Diesel: रविवार को मिली पेट्रोल डीजल के दाम में राहत, जानें ताजा अपडेट
Petrol Diesel Price 18December 2022: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कुछ दिनों से कच्चे तेल के दाम में उतार-चढ़ाव देखा जा रहा है. इस बीच हर दिन की तरह आज तेल कंपनियों की ओर से आज रविवार के लिए पेट्रोल और डीजल के नए रेट जारी कर दिए गए हैं. 
Dec 18,2022, 8:48 AM IST

Trending news

RAJASTHAN BJP
Rajasthan BJP: राजस्थान दौरे से पहले PM मोदी ने लगाई पहली सूची पर मुहर, सूची जारी होने को लेकर असमंजस
Jalore News
Mahi Jalkranti Yatra received grand welcome in Jalore
Pratapgarh News
Pratapgarh: स्कूली छात्राओं के आत्महत्या मामले में पीड़ित परिवार से मिले CP जोशी
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : सबसे ज्यादा दिन तक कौन सा पक्षी जिंदा रहता है?
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : भारत में सबसे ज्यादा कॉफी उत्पादन किस राज्य में होता है?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : वो कौन सा जानवर है, जिसके 8 आंख होती हैं?
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : हिंदुओं के कुल कितने पुराण हैं?
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : 1 मिनट में 60 सेकंड होते हैं, ये किस देश ने बताया था?
Trending Quiz
Trending Quiz : किस जानवर का दिल 1 मिनट में 500 बार धड़कता है?
General Knowledge
Trending Quiz : कौन सा पेड़ काटने पर बच्चे की तरह रोता है...?