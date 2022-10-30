IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

Hindi NewsIND vs SA Dream11 Prediction

IND Vs SA Match Highlights: मिलर की करिश्माई पारी से अफ्रीका ने दर्ज की रोमांचक जीत, पाकिस्तान वर्ल्ड कप से हुआ बाहर
IND VS SA LIVE CRICKET SCORE: भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका अब तक 22 बार टी-20 में आमने-सामने हुए हैं जिसमें से 13 में भारत और 9 में साउथ अफ्रीका ने बाजी मारी है. 
Oct 30,2022, 13:47 PM IST
IND vs SA Dream 11: अपनी ड्रीम टीम में जरूर रखें ये खिलाड़ी, जमकर बरसेंगे प्वाइंट्स
भारत के शीर्ष क्रम के बल्लेबाजों को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ रविवार को यहां होने वाले टी20 विश्वकप मैच में तेज और उछाल भरी पिच पर कैगिसो रबाडा और एनरिक नोर्किया जैसे तेज गेंदबाजों के सामने कड़ी परीक्षा देनी होगी.
Oct 29,2022, 18:37 PM IST

