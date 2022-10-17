Hindi News3200mp camera details

3200mp camera details

alt
World Largest Digital Camera
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा डिजिटल कैमरा, उड़ती चिड़िया के गिन लेगा पर!
Digital Camera: टेक्नॉलॉजी बहुत तेज़ी से आगे बढ़ रही है. एक दौर था जब हम छोटे से नोकिया फोन के 0.7 मेगापिक्सेल कैमरे से फोटो खींच कर ख़ुश हो जाया करते थे, धीरे-धीरे टेक्नॉलॉजी बढ़ी तो 10-12 फिर 64-108 मेगापिक्सेल के कैमरे भी आने लगे. लेकिन आज हम आपको जिस कैमरे के बारे में बताने वाले हैं जिसके बाद ये सभी कैमरे बिलकुल छोटे मालूम पड़ने लगेंगे. ये कैमरा 24 किलो मीटर दूर रखी गेंद की भी तस्वीर खींच सकता है. आज हम आपको बताएंगे दुनिया के सबसे बड़े कैमरे के बारे में. आपको बता दें कि अमेरिकी साइंसदानों ने दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा डिजिटल कैमरा तैयार किया है.
Oct 17,2022, 17:49 PM IST

Trending news

amit shah
Amit Shah Rajasthan LIVE: अमित शाह बोले- सोनिया अपने बेटे राहुल को PM बनाना चाहती है उसी तरह गहलोत भी अपने बेटे वैभव को CM बनाना चाहते हैं
Astrology
8 दिन बाद शुक्र तीन राशियों को देंगे झोली भरकर आशीर्वाद और जबरदस्त धनलाभ
sawan 2023
ये है सावन का इतिहास, भगवान ब्रह्मा और विष्णु को इसी माह लेनी पड़ी थी भोलेनाथ की मदद
World Cup 2023
ICC ने जारी किया विश्व कप का शेड्यूल, 15 अक्टूबर को होगी इंडिया-पाकिस्तान की भिड़ंत
alwar news
अलवर में अपहरण कर साढ़े 3 लाख की फिरौती मांगने के आरोप में 7 आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parineeti Chopra
शादी से पहले गोल्डन टेंपल पहुंचे राघव और परिणीति, कपल की खूबसूरत फोटो हो रहीं वायरल
jaipur
बीमारी के इलाज पर खर्च हुए दस लाख रुपए, कोर्ट ने बीमा कंपनी को देने के दिए निर्देश
Jaipur News
जयपुर: रैम्प योजना से MSME सेक्‍टर का होगा विकास, पश्चिम और मध्य राज्यों के लिए...
Rashifal
आज आयुष्मान योग और शुक्र गोचर का मेष से मीन तक प्रभाव, जानें आपका राशिफल
sawan 2023
चार नहीं, 8 होंगे सावन सोमवार, 19 साल बाद सावन में बन रहा ये बड़ा योग