सांसद Ravi Kishan की बेटी बनेगी अग्निवीर, लोग बोले- देश बदल रहा है
रवि किशन ने अपने फॉलोअर्स के साथ खुशखबरी साझा करने के लिए अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट का सहारा लिया. बीजेपी नेता की बेटी इशिता सिर्फ 21 साल की हैं. रवि किशन ने यह भी साझा किया कि इशिता दिल्ली निदेशालय की '7 गर्ल बटालियन' की कैडेट है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

 Ravi Kishan's Daughter: अभिनेता से नेता बने रवि किशन की बेटी इशिता शुक्ला अग्निपथ योजना के तहत डिफेंस फोर्स का हिस्सा बनेंगी. अग्निपथ योजना का उद्देश्य सेना, नौसेना और वायु सेना के लिए कर्मियों की भर्ती करना है और ये युवाओं को चार साल की अवधि के लिए सशस्त्र बलों में सेवा करने की अनुमति देती है.

