Sachin Pilot: 'यही सही टाइम, कांग्रेस से EXIT करें पायलट'... किस नेता ने दिया सचिन को बड़ा ऑफर?

Rajasthan Congress row: कांग्रेस आलाकमान की ओर से भले ही CM अशोक गहलोत और उनके पूर्व डिप्टी सचिन पायलट के बीच जारी विवाद के सुलझने की बात कही जा रही हो लेकिन पायलट के तेवर कुछ और इशारा कर रहे हैं. राजस्थान में उनके अलगे स्टेप पर सभी की निगाह बनी हुई है. इस बीच उन्हें मिल रहे इस ऑफर की चर्चा हो रही है. 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 09:21 AM IST

Sachin pilot vs Ashok Gehlot: अपनी पार्टी के 'संकटमोचक' और मरुधरा के 'जादूगर' माने जाने वाले अशोक गहलोत के बुने सियासी मायाजाल में फंसे सचिन पायलट को लेकर बीते कुछ दिनों से राजस्थान की राजनीतिक गलियों में अटकलों का बाजार गर्म बना हुआ है. कोई कह रहा है कि वो कांग्रेस छोड़कर अपनी नई पार्टी बनाने जा रहे हैं तो दूसरी ओर उन्हें अन्य राजनीतिक दलों से मिल रहे ऑफरों की चर्चा हो रही है. राजस्थान कांग्रेस में लंबे समय से अंदरखाने चल रही खींचतान और अपनी मांगे पूरी न होने से आहत पायलट क्या वाकई 'EXIT' करने का मन बना चुके हैं? ये बात तो बस वही जानते हैं. लेकिन इस बीच आरएलपी (RLP) प्रमुख हनुमान बेनीवाल (Hanuman Beniwal) ने एक बार फिर से सचिन पायलट को कांग्रेस छोड़ने की सलाह दी है.

