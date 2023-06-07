Sakshi Malik: पहलवानों और सरकार के बीच होगी बातचीत? निमंत्रण पर साक्षी मलिक ने कही ये बड़ी बात
Sakshi Malik: पहलवानों और सरकार के बीच होगी बातचीत? निमंत्रण पर साक्षी मलिक ने कही ये बड़ी बात

Wrestlers Protest, Sakshi Malik: पहलवान साक्षी मलिक को लेकर एक न्यूज एजेंसी ने सोमवार (5 जून) को दावा किया था कि उन्होंने रेलवे में अपनी नौकरी दोबारा ज्वाइन कर ली है. हालांकि, इस दावे के बाद साक्षी मलिक ने इस बात का खंडन किया. अब उन्होंने एक टेलीफोनिक इंटरव्यू में आंदोलन को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है.

Jun 07, 2023



Sakshi Malik statement: देश के कुछ बड़े पहलवानों ने इस साल की शुरुआत में भारतीय कुश्ती संघ के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और बीजेपी के कद्दावर सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ जो प्रदर्शन शुरू किया था. उस मामले को लेकर दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर से पहलवानों का टेंट उखड़ने के कुछ दिन बाद रेसलर साक्षी मलिक ने बड़ा बयान दिया है. साक्षी ने कहा कि हम सरकार द्वारा दिए गए प्रस्ताव पर पहले अपने वरिष्ठों और समर्थकों के साथ चर्चा करेंगे, उसके बाद ही कोई आखिरी फैसला लिया जाएगा.

