Delhi Crime: साक्षी मर्डर केस में बड़ा खुलासा, लड़की के पिता को थी इस बात की जानकारी
Sakshi murder case Delhi Police: दिल्ली पुलिस के जांच अधिकारी ने कहा, साहिल ने बताया है कि साक्षी अपने पूर्व प्रेमी प्रवीण से मिल रही थी, जिससे वो चार साल पहले अलग हो गई थी, लेकिन वह उसके संपर्क में थी. साहिल ने कबूल किया कि वह साक्षी के नजरअंदाज करने से परेशान था. इसलिए उसने गुस्से में आकर इस वारदात को अंजाम दिया.

Jun 01, 2023

Sakshi murder case delhi Sahil Khan: दिल्ली के शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में 16 वर्षीय साक्षी की उसके प्रेमी मोहम्मद साहिल खान द्वारा निर्मम हत्या के मामले में पुलिस की FIR से बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है. जिसके मुताबिक साक्षी के पिता को उसके अफेयर के बारे में पहले से पता था. साक्षी के पिता की ओर से दर्ज कराई गई एफआईआर के आधार पर खुलासा हुआ कि उनकी बेटी की एक साल से साहिल से दोस्ती थी. अपनी शिकायत में जनक राज (35) ने कहा, वह अक्सर उसके बारे में बात करती थी, और हम उसे सलाह देते थे कि उसकी उम्र में यह सब ठीक नहीं है. लेकिन वह बुरा मान जाती थी और अपनी दोस्त नीतू के घर चली जाती थी.

