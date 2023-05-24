Sengol: नए संसद भवन में रखा जाएगा सेंगोल, जवाहरलाल नेहरू से जुड़ा है इसका इतिहास
What is Sengol: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Amit Shah) ने बताया कि नए संसद भवन के उद्घाटन के मौके पर एक ऐतिहासिक परंपरा पुनर्जीवित होगी और सेंगोल (Sengol) को स्थापित किया जाएगा, जिसका इतिहास पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) से जुड़ा है.

Sengol in New Parliament Building: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) 28 मई को नए संसद भवन को राष्ट्र को समर्पित करेंगे. हालांकि, 19 विपक्षी दलों ने इसका विरोध किया है और राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन कराने की मांग की है. केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Amit Shah) ने बुधवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस कर बताया कि पीएम मोदी नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन करेंगे. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि इस मौके पर एक ऐतिहासिक परंपरा पुनर्जीवित होगी और नए संसद भवन में सेंगोल (Sengol) को स्थापित किया जाएगा, जिसका इतिहास देश के पहले प्रधानमंत्री पंडित जवाहरलाल नेहरू (Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru) से जुड़ा है.

