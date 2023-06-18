'थ्री इडियट्स' वाले सोनम वांगचुक अनशन पर बैठे, चौंका देने वाली है वजह
Sonam Wangchuk: प्रख्यात इंजीनियर सोनम वांगचुक ने लद्दाख के नाजुक पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा के लिए अपने अभियान के समर्थन में रविवार को यहां सात दिवसीय अनशन शुरू किया. वांगचुक के जीवन ने बॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘3 इडियट्स’ में एक चरित्र को प्रेरित किया. वांगचुक पिछले छह महीनों में दूसरी बार ‘क्लाइमेट फास्ट’ (जलवायु उपवास) कर रहे हैं.

Jun 18, 2023

