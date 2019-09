प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने की 'द स्काइ इज पिंक' के लिए शोनाली बोस तारीफ, कहा कुछ ऐसा

A special night with special people, sharing this labour of love which took us over a year to bring to life. It was an unforgettable experience.... Thank you Aditi and Niren for trusting us with your story and for joining us at #TheSkyIsPink world premiere at @tiff_net @shonalibose_ you are the true star of this film! #RonnieScrewvala #SiddharthRoyKapur, as always, it’s been amazing collaborating with you. We’ve done some great films together and this one definitely is up there with the rest of them for me.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 14, 2019 at 11:58am PDT