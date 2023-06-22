Liquor Ban: इस राज्य में 'शराबबंदी' की तरफ बढ़ी सरकार, अंग्रेजी शराब की 500 दुकानों के खुलने पर लगाई रोक
Liquor Ban: इस राज्य में 'शराबबंदी' की तरफ बढ़ी सरकार, अंग्रेजी शराब की 500 दुकानों के खुलने पर लगाई रोक

Liquor Ban News: शराबबंदी (Ban On Liquor) की तरफ सरकार ने अपने कदम बढ़ा दिया है. अंग्रेजी शराब की 500 दुकानों के खुलने पर राज्य सरकार ने रोक लगा दी है. माना जा रहा है कि भारत एक और राज्य में अब शराबबंदी हो सकती है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Liquor Ban In Tamil Nadu: तमिलनाडु (Tamil Nadu) में टीएएसएमएसी (TASMAC) ने राज्य की तरफ से संचालित शराब की 500 दुकानों को बंद करने के सरकारी आदेश (GO) को लागू करने की घोषणा की. बता दें कि ये दुकानें 22 जून से नहीं खुलेंगी. तमिलनाडु के मिनिस्टर वी. सेंथिल बालाजी ने विधानसभा में इसी साल अप्रैल महीने में इसको लेकर ऐलान किया था. उस वक्त वे आबकारी विभाग के प्रभारी थे. सेंथिल बालाजी ने बीते 12 अप्रैल को तमिलनाडु विधानसभा को बताया था कि राज्य में 31 मार्च, 2023 तक शराब की 5,329 दुकानों में से 500 दुकानों की पहचान होगी और उन्हें फिर बंद किया जाएगा.

