White House में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, बाइडेन और फर्स्ट लेडी से मिलेगा ये तोहफा
White House में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, बाइडेन और फर्स्ट लेडी से मिलेगा ये तोहफा

White House पहुंचने पर राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन ने पीएम मोदी का स्वागत किया. प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जो बाइडेन और जिल बाइडेन से मुलाकात की. पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपति और उनकी पत्नी की ओर से खास तोहफा भी मिलेगा. 

Jun 22, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

White House में पीएम मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत, बाइडेन और फर्स्ट लेडी से मिलेगा ये तोहफा

PM Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिका की पहली राजकीय यात्रा के दूसरे चरण में बुधवार को वाशिंगटन पहुंचे. इस दौरान वह अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन के साथ द्विपक्षीय वार्ता करेंगे और अमेरिकी कांग्रेस (संसद) के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित करेंगे.  पीएम मोदी न्यूयॉर्क से वाशिंगटन पहुंचे, जहां उन्होंने नौवें अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में दिन की शुरुआत में संयुक्त राष्ट्र मुख्यालय में एक ऐतिहासिक कार्यक्रम का नेतृत्व किया, जिसमें संयुक्त राष्ट्र के अधिकारियों, राजनयिकों और प्रमुख हस्तियों ने भाग लिया.

