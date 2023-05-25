Tamil Nadu: महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर लगा पूर्व प्रेमी की हत्या का आरोप, हिला कर रख देगी ये क्राइम स्टोरी
Tamil Nadu: महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर लगा पूर्व प्रेमी की हत्या का आरोप, हिला कर रख देगी ये क्राइम स्टोरी

Crime News: तमिलनाडु की एक महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर अपने पूर्व प्रेमी की हत्या का आरोप लगा है. इस मामले की आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी फरार है. 

May 25, 2023

Tamil Nadu crime news: तमिलनाडु की पुलिस अपनी एक महिला कांस्टेबल की करतूत की वजह से शर्मसार हुई है. ताजा मामले में चेंगलपट्टू ट्रैफिक पुलिस स्टेशन से जुड़ी तमिलनाडु पुलिस की एक महिला कांस्टेबल अपने प्रेमी के साथ एक व्यवसायी की हत्या के मामले में फरार है. मृतक महिला का पूर्व प्रेमी था. अब इस पूरे मामले को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है.

