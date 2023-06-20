राज्यपाल ने मनाया पश्चिम बंगाल का स्थापना दिवस, सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने पत्र लिखकर जताई थी आपत्ति
राज्यपाल ने मनाया पश्चिम बंगाल का स्थापना दिवस, सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने पत्र लिखकर जताई थी आपत्ति

West Bengal Politics: समारोह में राज्य सरकार का कोई प्रतिनिधि शामिल नहीं हुआ. इसमें सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए गए. राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने भी सोमवार को पश्चिम बंगाल की जनता को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर बधाई दी थी.

राज्यपाल ने मनाया पश्चिम बंगाल का स्थापना दिवस, सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने पत्र लिखकर जताई थी आपत्ति

West Bengal News: पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी की आपत्तियों के बावजूद राज्यपाल सी वी आनंद बोस ने मंगलवार को यहां राज भवन में राज्य का ‘स्थापना दिवस’ समारोह आयोजित किया.  उन्होंने इस अवसर पर हिंसा को कतई बर्दाश्त नहीं करने की बात कही और आम जनता के स्वतंत्रता से मतदान करने के अधिकार पर जोर दिया.

