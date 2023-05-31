दिल्ली के 36 साल के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ ऐसा, मौसम को लेकर बन गया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड
दिल्ली के 36 साल के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ ऐसा, मौसम को लेकर बन गया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

Delhi Weather: दिल्ली में बीते 36 साल में इस बार मई का महीना सबसे ठंडा रहा. आईएमडी ने बुधवार को बताया कि मई में अत्यधिक बारिश के कारण औसत अधिकतम तापमान 36.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:51 PM IST

दिल्ली के 36 साल के इतिहास में कभी नहीं हुआ ऐसा, मौसम को लेकर बन गया ये बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

Delhi Weather: दिल्ली में बीते 36 साल में इस बार मई का महीना सबसे ठंडा रहा. आईएमडी ने बुधवार को बताया कि मई में अत्यधिक बारिश के कारण औसत अधिकतम तापमान 36.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया. भारतीय मौसम विज्ञान विभाग (आईएमडी) के क्षेत्रीय पूर्वानुमान केंद्र के प्रमुख कुलदीप श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दिल्ली में मई 1987 में औसत अधिकतम तापमान 36 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था.

