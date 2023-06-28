सरकारी नौकरी चाहिए को पढ़ना होगा बांग्ला, ममता सरकार के फरमान से टेंशन में छात्र
छात्रों का कहना है कि जब तक हिंदी, उर्दू, संथाली और नेपाली भाषा वाले छात्रों को बांग्ला भाषा सीखने की सुविधा नहीं दी जाती, तब तक सभी सरकारी नियुक्ति परीक्षा के संबंध में सरकार द्वारा मार्च 2023 में जारी किए गए अधिसूचना को स्थगित रखा जाना चाहिए.

Written By  Ajit Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

पश्चिम बंगाल की ममता बनर्जी सरकार ने राज्य में सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए बांग्ला भाषा का पेपर अनिवार्य कर दिया है. साथ ही हिंदी, संथाली और उर्दू को खत्म कर दिया है. परीक्षा में आने वाले बांग्ला भाषा के सवालों का स्तर माध्यमिक (10वीं) के समकक्ष रखा गया है. हालांकि, ये अचानक लागू नहीं किया गया बल्कि पहले पुलिस जवानों की नियुक्ति में बांग्ला को अनिवार्य किया गया. इसके बाद सिविल सर्विसेस की नियुक्तियों में भी इसे अनिवार्य कर दिया गया. 

