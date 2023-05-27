Uniform Civil Code: इस बड़े राज्य में लागू होने जा रही समान नागरिक संहिता, BJP ने दिए ये 2 बड़े सुझाव; कांग्रेस रही दूर
topStories1hindi1712981
Hindi Newsदेश

Uniform Civil Code: इस बड़े राज्य में लागू होने जा रही समान नागरिक संहिता, BJP ने दिए ये 2 बड़े सुझाव; कांग्रेस रही दूर

Uniform Civil Code Update: देश में समान नागरिक संहिता बनाने की दिशा में धीरे-धीरे सरकारें पहल करने लगी हैं. अब एक बड़े राज्य में अगले महीने UCC लागू होने पर बड़ा ऐलान होने वाला है. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:18 AM IST

Trending Photos

Uniform Civil Code: इस बड़े राज्य में लागू होने जा रही समान नागरिक संहिता, BJP ने दिए ये 2 बड़े सुझाव; कांग्रेस रही दूर

UCC in Uttarakhand: उत्तराखंड की बीजेपी सरकार ने राज्य में समान नागरिक संहिता बनाने की दिशा में धीरे-धीरे अपने कदम आगे बढ़ाने शुरू कर दिए हैं. राज्य की पुष्कर धामी सरकार की ओर से इस मुद्दे पर गठित कमेटी ने अपना काम लगभग पूरा कर लिया है. समिति ने आम लोगों के साथ ही राजनीतिक दलों और आयोगों के अध्यक्षों से भी यूनिफॉर्म सिविल कोड के संबंध में सुझाव मांगे लेकिन कांग्रेस ने इस पूरी कवायद से किनारा कर लिया. माना जा रहा है कि यह कमेटी जून महीने में अपनी रिपोर्ट सरकार को जमा करवा सकती है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर