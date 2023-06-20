ठाकरे का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- BJP सत्ता चलाने लायक नहीं, हिंदू मारा जा रहा; आप विपक्ष को खत्म कर रहे
ठाकरे का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- BJP सत्ता चलाने लायक नहीं, हिंदू मारा जा रहा; आप विपक्ष को खत्म कर रहे

Manipur में मेइती और कुकी समुदाय के लोगों के बीच एक महीने पहले भड़की जातीय हिंसा में बड़ी संख्या में घरों को जला दिया गया था और 100 से अधिक लोगों की जान चली गई. पूर्वोत्तर राज्य में शांति बहाल करने के लिए सेना और अर्धसैनिक बलों को तैनात किया गया है.

ठाकरे का मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- BJP सत्ता चलाने लायक नहीं, हिंदू मारा जा रहा; आप विपक्ष को खत्म कर रहे

Uddhav Thackeray Statement: शिवसेना (यूबीटी) के अध्यक्ष उद्धव ठाकरे ने कहा है कि यदि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के समर्थकों को लगता है कि वह सूर्य की तरह हैं, तो वह हिंसाग्रस्त मणिपुर पर चमक क्यों नहीं दिखा रहे हैं. ठाकरे ने इसके साथ ही ऐसे समय में पीएम मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा पर सवाल उठाया जब पूर्वोत्तर राज्य जातीय संघर्ष की चपेट में है.

