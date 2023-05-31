Air India की फ्लाइट में क्रू मेंबर से फिर बदसलूकी, भड़के यात्री ने पहले गालियां दी फिर किया ये
Man assaults Air India crew Goa Delhi flight: हाल के दिनों में हवाई जहाजों केबिन क्रू या सहयात्रियों से बदसलूकी और अभद्र व्यवहार के मामलों में तेजी से इजाफा हुआ है. ताजा मामले में गोवा-दिल्ली की फ्लाइट में जो कुछ घटनाक्रम सामने आया वो किसी भी फ्लाइट में नहीं होना चाहिए.

May 31, 2023

Air India passenger assaults crew member onboard: गोवा से दिल्ली की एअर इंडिया की फ्लाइट (Goa-Delhi flight) में सवार एक पुरुष यात्री ने सोमवार को चालक दल के एक सदस्य के साथ मारपीट की जिसके बाद दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर लैंडिंग के बाद बदसलूकी के आरोपी यात्री को सुरक्षा कर्मियों के हवाले कर दिया गया. एयर इंडिया अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी साझा की है. पिछले कुछ महीने में  विमानों में यात्रियों के असभ्य व्यवहार के लगातार कई मामले सामने आये हैं और ताजा मामला गोवा से दिल्ली आने वाली उड़ान संख्या एआई882 का है.

