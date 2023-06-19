UP News: डेढ़ माह के बीमार बच्चे की हालत देख सिपाही ने किया ऐसा काम, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ
topStories1hindi1743992
Hindi Newsदेश

UP News: डेढ़ माह के बीमार बच्चे की हालत देख सिपाही ने किया ऐसा काम, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ

Bahraich News: अस्पताल में बच्चे के रोते परिजनों पर पुलिस चौकी में तैनात एक सिपाही की नजर जैसे ही पड़ी तो पीड़ा सुनकर उसका दिल पसीज गया और फिर उसने अपना खून देकर मासूम के इलाज में सहयोग किया.

Written By  Sumit Rai|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:39 AM IST

Trending Photos

UP News: डेढ़ माह के बीमार बच्चे की हालत देख सिपाही ने किया ऐसा काम, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ

UP Policeman gave Blood to save Child Life: उत्तर प्रदेश के बहराइच के दिल छूने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां एक डेढ़ महीने के बीमार बच्चे को बचाने के लिए यूपी पुलिस के सिपाही ने खून देकर जान बचाई है. बहराइच के थाना मोतीपुर क्षेत्र के जालिम नगर निवासी एक ग्रामीण के डेढ़ माह के बेटे की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया. बच्चे की हालत देख डॉक्टरों ने उसे खून चढ़ाने की बात कही, फिर क्या था बच्चे के परिजन खून के दौड़ लगाते रहे और जब कोई व्यवस्था नहीं हुई तो जिला अस्पताल में बच्चे के परिजन रोते नजर आए.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
zodiac signs
अगर इन दो राशि के कपल्स में है बेहद प्यार, तो संभल जाएं, आपकी कभी नहीं बनेगी!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..
aamir khan
Aamir Khan with Faisal Khan: भाईयों में दूर हुए गिले शिकवे, आमिर के गले मिले फैसल
Rekha
Rekha ने डेढ़ मिनट के 'गुम है' के प्रोमो के लिए ली इतनी मोटी फीस, चकरा जाएगा माथा!
aamir khan
'सत्यमेव जयते' के एक एपिसोड से मिली थी 'दंगल' बनाने की इंस्पिरेशन? यहां जानें सच