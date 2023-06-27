Defecation in Flight: फ्लाइट में पैसेंजर ने सीट पर किया यूरिन- शौच, सहयात्रियों ने कर दिया हंगामा; दिल्ली में उतरते ही गिरफ्तार
topStories1hindi1755594
Hindi Newsदेश

Defecation in Flight: फ्लाइट में पैसेंजर ने सीट पर किया यूरिन- शौच, सहयात्रियों ने कर दिया हंगामा; दिल्ली में उतरते ही गिरफ्तार

फ्लाइट में उड़ान के दौरान आपने थूकने, यूरिन करने और केबिन क्रू के साथ दुर्व्यवहार के कई मामले तो सुने होंगे लेकिन अब उससे भी आगे का एक मामला सामने आया है. आरोप है कि एक यात्री ने पहले फ्लाइट में हंगामा किया.

Written By  Jitender Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 06:32 AM IST

Trending Photos

Defecation in Flight: फ्लाइट में पैसेंजर ने सीट पर किया यूरिन- शौच, सहयात्रियों ने कर दिया हंगामा; दिल्ली में उतरते ही गिरफ्तार

Urine and Defecation in Flight: फ्लाइट में उड़ान के दौरान आपने थूकने, यूरिन करने और केबिन क्रू के साथ दुर्व्यवहार के कई मामले तो सुने होंगे लेकिन अब उससे भी आगे का एक मामला सामने आया है. आरोप है कि एक यात्री ने पहले फ्लाइट में हंगामा किया. इसके बाद अपनी सीट पर बैठे-बैठे ही यूरिन और शौच ((Defecating)) कर दिया. उसकी इस हरकत से दूसरी सीटों पर बैठे यात्री भड़क गए और उन्होंने उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की. पायलट की शिकायत पर दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही आरोपी यात्री को अरेस्ट कर लिया गया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
Powered by Tomorrow.io
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप