Mukhtar Ansari: जेल में बंद मुख्तार को चाहिए फल, बिस्किट और कुरकुरे, कहा- मी लॉर्ड प्लीज भिजवा दीजिए
Mukhtar Ansari: बांदा जेल में बंद मुख्तार अंसारी के खिलाफ 62 आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं, जबकि उसकी 575 करोड़ रुपये की संपत्ति और अपराध के माध्यम से अर्जित संपत्ति को जब्त किया गया है.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Mukhtar Ansari: उत्तर प्रदेश के बांदा जेल में बंद गैंगस्टर मुख्तार अंसारी ने कोर्ट से अजीबोगरीब गुहार लगाई है. मुख्तार अंसारी ने जज से मांग की है कि उसे खाने पीने का सामान, फल और कुरकुरे चाहिए. दरअसल, मुख्तार जेल की रोटियों से परेशान हो गया है. उसे जब एमपी-एमएलए कोर्ट में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए पेश किया गया तो उसने विशेष सत्र न्यायाधीश कमलकांत श्रीवास्तव से ये मांग कर डाली. मुख्तार की इस मांग को सुनकर जज को भी हंसी आ गई.

