Vande Bharat: इन शहरों के लोगों को रेलवे की बड़ी सौगात, एक साथ लॉन्च हो रहीं 5 वंदे भारत
Vande Bharat: इन शहरों के लोगों को रेलवे की बड़ी सौगात, एक साथ लॉन्च हो रहीं 5 वंदे भारत

Vande Bharat new routes: पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) के मार्गदर्शन और केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैष्णव (Ashwini Vaishnaw) की अगुवाई में भारतीय रेलवे (Indian Railways) देशवासियों की हर रेल यात्रा को सुखद बनाने के लिए तेजी से काम कर रहा है. इस बीच पांच नए रूट पर वंदे भारत ट्रेन की शुरुआत होने जा रही है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:34 AM IST

Vande Bharat: इन शहरों के लोगों को रेलवे की बड़ी सौगात, एक साथ लॉन्च हो रहीं 5 वंदे भारत

PM Modi Likely To Launch 5 Vande Bharat Trains On June 26: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) के पिछले 9 सालों के कार्यकाल में भारतीय रेलवे (Indian Railways) कई बदलावों और उपलब्धियों का गवाह बनी है. इसके कुछ नए आयामों की बात करें तो वंदे भारत ट्रेन (Vande Bharat Trains) की लोकप्रियता इसका सबसे बड़ा जीता जागता उदाहरण है. पिछले कुछ समय से देश के अलग-अलग रूटों पर वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की लॉन्चिंग हो रही है. इस कड़ी में अब नए राज्यों को वंदे भारत ट्रेनों की सौगात मिलने वाली है. बताया जा रहा है कि प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 26 जून को पांच नई वंदे भारत ट्रेनों को हरी झंडी दिखा सकते हैं.

