WATCH: गोलगप्पे, बाटी चोखा, वाराणसी थाली, काशी के खान-पान के दीवाने हुए जापानी राजदूत
WATCH: गोलगप्पे, बाटी चोखा, वाराणसी थाली, काशी के खान-पान के दीवाने हुए जापानी राजदूत

Japan Ambassador: जापान के राजदूत हिरोशी सुजुकी लंबे समय से गोलगप्पों का आनंद उठाना चाहते थे. दरअसल कुछ दिनों पहले पीएम मोदी और जापानी प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा को एक साथ गोलगप्पे खाते देख सुजुकी में भी इसे खाने की तलब जगी थी. 

Food of Varanasi: पीएम मोदी और जापान के प्रधानमंत्री किशिदा को एक साथ गोलगप्पे का आनंद लेते हुए देखने के बाद, जापान के राजदूत हिरोशी सुजुकी इस लाजवाब स्ट्रीट फूड का आनंद लेने के अवसर का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे थे. अब करीब दो महीने के बाद उनकी गोलगप्पे चखने की उनकी इच्छा पूरी हुई.

