MP चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस में खुशी की लहर! बजरंग सेना ने किया समर्थन देने का ऐलान

Bajrang Sena ने सबसे पुरानी पार्टी के मुख्यालय पर पहुंचकर समर्थन देने की घोषणा की. इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पार्टी को समर्थन देने के लिए 'बजरंग सेना' के कार्यकर्ता बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस मुख्यालय पहुंचे.

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Election: 'जय श्रीराम' का नारा आमतौर पर भगवा खेमे से जुड़ा है, लेकिन मंगलवार शाम मध्य प्रदेश कांग्रेस के मुख्यालय में वही नारा गूंज उठा, जब बजरंग सेना ने सबसे पुरानी पार्टी के मुख्यालय पर पहुंचकर समर्थन देने की घोषणा की. इस साल के अंत में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पार्टी को समर्थन देने के लिए 'बजरंग सेना' के कार्यकर्ता बड़ी संख्या में कांग्रेस मुख्यालय पहुंचे.

