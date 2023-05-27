West Bengal: TMC नेता अभिषेक बनर्जी के काफिले पर हमला, मंत्री बीरबाहा हांसदा ने कहा, ‘हमें मारने का किया गया प्रयास’
West Bengal: TMC नेता अभिषेक बनर्जी के काफिले पर हमला, मंत्री बीरबाहा हांसदा ने कहा, ‘हमें मारने का किया गया प्रयास’

Bengal Politics :एक पुलिस अधिकारी ने कहा, ‘उपद्रवियों ने न केवल पथराव किया बल्कि टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं और पुलिसकर्मियों पर भी हमला किया. दोपहिया वाहनों पर सवार लोगों को पीटा गया. करीब एक दर्जन पुलिसकर्मियों को चोटें आई हैं.'

May 27, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

West Bengal News: बंगाल के झारग्राम जिले के सालबोनी इलाके में शुक्रवार शाम हुए पथराव में तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अभिषेक बनर्जी के काफिल में शामिल कई वाहन क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए. जिला पुलिस अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी.

