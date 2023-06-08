BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi: 'मोहब्बत तब कहां थीं, जब वरुण गांधी ने शादी में बुलाया था', BJP ने राहुल पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'
topStories1hindi1730213
Hindi Newsदेश

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi: 'मोहब्बत तब कहां थीं, जब वरुण गांधी ने शादी में बुलाया था', BJP ने राहुल पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

BJP Vs Congress:  बीजेपी नेताओं ने आगे कहा,उम्मीद है कि अपने परिवार और कांग्रेस के मोहब्बत के ऐसे सभी उदाहरण को आप गंभीरता से लेंगे. इसके साथ ही आपसे आशा है कि मोहब्बत की दुकान के नाम पर नफरत का जहर बोने के बजाए आप शांति, सद्भाव और एकजटुता की देश की भावना को समझने की कोशिश करेंगे.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 09:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi: 'मोहब्बत तब कहां थीं, जब वरुण गांधी ने शादी में बुलाया था', BJP ने राहुल पर फोड़ा 'लेटर बम'

Bharat Jodo Yatra: राहुल गांधी की ‘मोहब्बत की दुकान’ पर करारा पलटवार करते हुए बीजेपी ने उनको जमकर घेरा. बीजेपी ने गुरुवार को आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष इसके नाम पर नफरत का जहर बोने का काम रहे हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' के बाद आ रही है एक और रामायण, रणबीर बनेंगे राम और सीता बनेंगी आलिया भट्ट
veda ambani
Akash Ambani Daughter Name: नन्ही राजकुमारी का रखा बेहद ही खूबसूरत नाम
ODI World Cup 2023
वनडे वर्ल्ड कप में इस मैदान पर भिड़ेंगे IND-PAK! सामने आया बहुत बड़ा अपडेट
Kiara Advani
सासू मां और मम्मी को साथ लेकर Satyaprem Ki Katha को प्रमोट करने निकलीं Kiara Advani
adipurush
Adipurush के एक सीन पर फिर खटका लोगों का दिमाग, पकड़ ली मेकर्स की गलती!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Kajol
Kajol की सोशल मीडिया से दूरी की वजह हुई रिवील, तो लोगों ने कहा – ‘चूना लगा दिया’
Best Selling SUV
Nexon, Brezza सब फेल! इस अकेली SUV ने सबको रुला डाला, बनी बेस्ट सेलिंग
hanuman ji
रावण की बेटी, जिसे हुआ हनुमानजी से प्रेम; और फिर...
haridwar news
हरिद्वार जाने वाले ध्यान दें! छोटे कपड़ों में अब मंदिरों में नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff Mother Cheated: टाइगर की मम्मी के साथ चीटिंग, 58 लाख रूपए की धोखाधड़ी