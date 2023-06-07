कौन है अनिल जयसिंघानी, जिसने देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता को किया ब्लैकमेल?
topStories1hindi1728904
Hindi Newsदेश

कौन है अनिल जयसिंघानी, जिसने देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता को किया ब्लैकमेल?

Anil Jaisinghani: महाराष्ट्र में डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता को ब्लैकमेल करने का मामला हाल में दर्ज किया गया था. इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने अनिल जयसिंघानी, उसकी बेटी अनीक्षा और उसके चचेरे भाई निर्मल को ब्लैकमेल और जबरन वसूली के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

Trending Photos

कौन है अनिल जयसिंघानी, जिसने देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता को किया ब्लैकमेल?

Anil Jaisinghani: महाराष्ट्र में डिप्टी सीएम देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता को ब्लैकमेल करने का मामला हाल में दर्ज किया गया था. इस मामले में मुंबई पुलिस ने अनिल जयसिंघानी, उसकी बेटी अनीक्षा और उसके चचेरे भाई निर्मल को ब्लैकमेल और जबरन वसूली के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है. तीनों पर महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस की पत्नी अमृता फडणवीस से  ब्लैकमेल करने और 10 करोड़ रुपये वसूलने का प्रयास करने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
Dipika Kakar
Dipika Kakar: छोटा सा सूटकेस लेकर आई थीं मुंबई, 5 लड़कियों के साथ शेयर किया कमरा!
Swara Bhaskar
हड़बड़ाहट में निकाह और 3 महीने बाद प्रेग्नेंसी का ऐलान करने पर Swara Bhaskar ट्रोल
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: जमकर नाचे Salman, फैंस ने मेकर्स ने कर डाली दिलचस्प डिमांड
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Monalisa
पढ़ने-लिखने में माहिर अंतरा बिस्वास यूं बनीं Monalisa, पढ़ाई जान शॉक्ड रह जाएंगे आप!
Arshad Warsi
पहली बार नजर आईं मुन्नाभाई MBBS के 'सर्किट' की बेटी जेने, रातों-रात बनीं नेशनल क्रश
adipurush
लगे गले, किया किस और हो गया विवाद...Adipurush की रिलीज से पहले हंगामा क्यों है बरपा
quiz
वो क्या है, जो सूखने पर 2 किलो, भीगने पर 1 किलो और जल जाने पर 3 किलो हो जाता है?
Team India
वर्ल्ड कप से पहले इस धुरंधर ने तोड़ा संन्यास, विराट कोहली का है सबसे बड़ा 'दुश्मन'