'हसबैंड को रास्ते से हटाना है...', पत्नी ने लवर के साथ मिलकर रची हत्या की खौफनाक साजिश
Uttarakhand News: प्यार में एक महिला इस कदर पागल हुई कि उसने अपने ही पति की हत्या की खौफनाक साजिश रच डाली. यह चौंका देने वाली वारदात उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर में सामने आई है. आरोपी महिला ने अपने लवर के साथ मिलकर पति को मारने की पूरी योजना तैयार कर ली थी.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 07:01 PM IST

Uttarakhand News: प्यार में एक महिला इस कदर पागल हुई कि उसने अपने ही पति की हत्या की खौफनाक साजिश रच डाली. यह चौंका देने वाली वारदात उत्तराखंड के उधमसिंह नगर में सामने आई है. आरोपी महिला ने अपने लवर के साथ मिलकर पति को मारने की पूरी योजना तैयार कर ली थी. उसने पति पर हमला भी करवाया लेकिन उसकी किस्मत अच्छी थी कि वह बच गया. मामले में कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है.

