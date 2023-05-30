पहलवानों के मेडल गंगा में बहाने के फैसले पर अभिषेक बनर्जी का बड़ा बयान, केंद्र पर लगाया ये आरोप
पहलवानों के मेडल गंगा में बहाने के फैसले पर अभिषेक बनर्जी का बड़ा बयान, केंद्र पर लगाया ये आरोप

Wrestlers Protest: तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के महासचिव अभिषेक बनर्जी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि महिला पहलवानों का गंगा में पदक बहाने के लिए हरिद्वार पहुंचना देश के लिए शर्मनाक क्षण है.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

पहलवानों के मेडल गंगा में बहाने के फैसले पर अभिषेक बनर्जी का बड़ा बयान, केंद्र पर लगाया ये आरोप

Wrestlers Protest: तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के महासचिव अभिषेक बनर्जी ने मंगलवार को कहा कि महिला पहलवानों का गंगा में पदक बहाने के लिए हरिद्वार पहुंचना देश के लिए शर्मनाक क्षण है. उन्होंने भाजपा के नेतृत्व वाली केंद्र सरकार के बालिका सशक्तिकरण कार्यक्रम पर भी कटाक्ष किया.

