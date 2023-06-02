Anurag Thakur Attack Rahul Gandhi: 'वो पहले वायनाड तो जीत लें...', राहुल गांधी पर अनुराग ठाकुर का अटैक, पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन पर कही ये बात
Anurag Thakur Attack Rahul Gandhi: 'वो पहले वायनाड तो जीत लें...', राहुल गांधी पर अनुराग ठाकुर का अटैक, पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन पर कही ये बात

केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर जमकर हमला बोला. अनुराग ठाकुर ने जी न्यूज से एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में कई मुद्दों को लेकर बात की.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 09:13 PM IST

Anurag Thakur Attack Rahul Gandhi: 'वो पहले वायनाड तो जीत लें...', राहुल गांधी पर अनुराग ठाकुर का अटैक, पहलवानों के प्रदर्शन पर कही ये बात

केंद्रीय सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी पर जमकर हमला बोला. अनुराग ठाकुर ने जी न्यूज से एक्सक्लूसिव बातचीत में कई मुद्दों को लेकर बात की. राहुल गांधी के 2024 जीतने वाले बयान पर अनुराग ठाकुर ने पलटवार बोले- पहले राहुल गांधी वायनाड तो जीत लें. जब उनसे पूछा गया कि क्या राहुल गांधी के साथ 2024 में विपक्ष एकजुट होगा? इस पर अनुराग ठाकुर ने कहा कि इन लोगों के अपने ही बयान मेल नहीं खाते. भारत की जनता बेहद समझदार है. जनता को इन पर भरोसा नहीं है. वह गठबंधन और ठगबंधन का फर्क जानती है. 

