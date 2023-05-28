Diabetes के मरीज डिनर के बाद जरूर करें ये काम, ब्लड शुगर लेवल की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र
topStories1hindi1714105
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Diabetes के मरीज डिनर के बाद जरूर करें ये काम, ब्लड शुगर लेवल की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र

Diabetes Control Tips: डायबिटीज के मरीजों के लिए चौबीसों घंटे अहम होते हैं, जरा सी लापरवाही उनकी तबीयत खराब कर सकती है, रात के वक्त जब खाना खा लें तो एक खास काम करें, नहीं तो शुगर लेवल बढ़ सकता है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 06:25 AM IST

Trending Photos

Diabetes के मरीज डिनर के बाद जरूर करें ये काम, ब्लड शुगर लेवल की नहीं रहेगी फिक्र

What Diabetes Patient Should Do After Dinner: डायबिटीज एक ऐसी बीमारी है जिससे दुनियाभर के लोग पीड़ित हैं, अगर ये डिजीज एक बार किसी को हो जाए तो जिंदगीभर उसका पीछा नहीं छोड़ती, बड़े बड़े वैज्ञानिक भी इसका पुख्ता इलाज नहीं खोज पाए हैं. ऐसे में मरीजों को परहेज करने के अलावा कोई और चारा नहीं है वरना ब्लड शुगर लेवल कंट्रोल से बाहर हो जाएगा और फिर कई अन्य बीमारियों का खतरा पैदा हो जाता है जिनमें किडनी डिजीज और हार्ट अटैक शामिल हैं. अगर आप कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखेंगे लो ग्लूकोज लेवल स्पाइक नहीं करेगा और आपकी अच्छे सेहत भी बरकरार रहेगी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'द केरल स्टोरी' के बाद अब इस फिल्म पर बंगाल पुलिस की टेढ़ी नजर, मेकर्स को जारी किया नोटिस
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee 1 घंटे तक गर्ल्स बाथरूम में रहे थे बंद, डर के मारे हो गई थी ऐसी हालत
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
7th Pay Commission
केंद्रीय कर्मचारी को मिलने वाली है बड़ी खुशखबरी, 31 मई की शाम को होगा बड़ा ऐलान
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: टीवी की ये पॉपुलर एक्ट्रेस शो में दिखाएगी जलवे, एंट्री पक्की!
Jyeshtha Purnima 2023
ज्येष्ठ पूर्णिमा पर खाली झोलियां भर देंगी मां लक्ष्मी, रुपयों-पैसों से भरेगा भंडार
Salman Khan
एक साथ दिखे अभिषेक और विक्की तो Salman Khan की यूजर्स ने यूं खींची टांग!
Manoj Bajpayee
Sirf Ek Banda Kafi Hai: बेहद दमदार है मनोज बाजपेयी का ये कोर्टरूम ड्रामा
IPL 2023
विरोधियों पर भारी पड़ रहे IPL के ये दो दिग्गज, अब आएगा टीम इंडिया से बुलावा!