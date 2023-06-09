Hot Milk: गर्म दूध में इस चीज को मिलाने से दूर होगा Joint Pain, आएगी सुकून भरी नींद
Hot Milk: गर्म दूध में इस चीज को मिलाने से दूर होगा Joint Pain, आएगी सुकून भरी नींद

Hot Milk Benefits: दूध को एक संपूर्ण आहार कहा जाए तो गलत नहीं होगा, लेकिन इसके साथ एक खास मिल्क प्रोडक्ट मिलाकर पीने से न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू में काफी इजाफा होता है, जिससे कई परेशानियां दूर हो सकती हैं. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Hot Milk: गर्म दूध में इस चीज को मिलाने से दूर होगा Joint Pain, आएगी सुकून भरी नींद

Hot Milk With Desi Ghee: हम अपनी डेली लाइफ में सेहत से जुड़ी कई परेशानियों का सामना करते हैं जिसके लिए दूध एक रामबाण की तरह है. मिल्क में तकरीबन सभी प्रकार के पोषक तत्व मौजूद होते हैं, यही वजह है कि इसे संपूर्ण आहार का दर्जा दिया जाता है. भारत के मशहूर न्यूट्रिशन एक्सपर्ट निखिल वत्स (Nikhil Vats) ने बताया कि अगर हम दिन में 2 ग्लास दूध पिएंगे तो इससे शरीर को कई तरह के फायदे हो सकते हैं, साथ ही अगर गर्म दूध में घी मिलाकर पिया जाए तो इसकी न्यूट्रीशनल वैल्यू काफी हद तक बढ़ जाती है. आइए जानते हैं कि हॉट मिल्क और देसी घी को मिलाकर पीने से हमें कौन-कौन से फायदे हो सकते हैं. 

