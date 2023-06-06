Summer Skin Care: गर्मियों में चेहरे को कूलिंग इफेक्ट देता है चंदन का लेप, ऐसे पाएं हेल्दी स्किन
Summer Skin Care: गर्मियों में चेहरे को कूलिंग इफेक्ट देता है चंदन का लेप, ऐसे पाएं हेल्दी स्किन

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए चंदन पाउडर फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में चेहरे पर चंदन लगाने से आप टैनिंग और डेड स्किन से आसानी से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं. अगर आप पिंपल्स और एक्ने की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं तो चंदन आपकी इसस समस्या के लिए रामबाण साबित हो सकता है. 

Summer Skin Care: गर्मियों में चेहरे को कूलिंग इफेक्ट देता है चंदन का लेप, ऐसे पाएं हेल्दी स्किन

How To Make Chandan Face Pack: पुराने सेमय से ही चंदन को स्किन केयर में अपनाया जाता रहा है. चंदन स्किन को कूलिंग इफेक्ट देता है इसलिए गर्मियों के मौसम में चंदन का पेस्ट आपकी स्किन के लिए बेहद फायदेमंद होता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए चंदन पाउडर फेस पैक बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. गर्मियों में चेहरे पर चंदन लगाने से आप टैनिंग और डेड स्किन से आसानी से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं. अगर आप पिंपल्स और एक्ने की समस्या से परेशान रहते हैं तो चंदन आपकी इसस समस्या के लिए रामबाण साबित हो सकता है. इतना ही नहीं चंदन आपके चेहरे पर बढ़ती उम्र के लक्षणों को भी धीमा करने में मददगार साबित होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Chandan Face Pack) चंदन पाउडर फेस पैक कैसे बनाएं.....

