Special Recipe: घर पर बनाएं Yasmin Karachiwala's स्पेशल हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम, नहीं करेंगे खाने पर अफसोस
topStories1hindi1756247
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Special Recipe: घर पर बनाएं Yasmin Karachiwala's स्पेशल हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम, नहीं करेंगे खाने पर अफसोस

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके साथ सेलेब्रिटी फिटनेस ट्रेनर यास्मीन कराचीवाला की हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम रेसिपी शेयर करने जा रहे हैं जिसकी मदद से आप घर पर आसानी से लो कैलोरी हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम बनाकर खा सकते हैं. ये स्वाद में लजीज होने के साथ-साथ वजन को न बढ़ाने वाली होती है.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:51 PM IST

Trending Photos

Special Recipe: घर पर बनाएं Yasmin Karachiwala's स्पेशल हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम, नहीं करेंगे खाने पर अफसोस

How To Make Healthy Ice Cream Bars: जब भी फिटनेस की बात आती है तो आइसक्रीम को डाइट से आउट करने की सलाह दी जाती है. आइसक्रीम खाने में तो बेहद लजीज लगती है लेकिन ये हाई कैलोरी से भरपूर होती है जिससे आपका वजन बढ़ने लगता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके साथ सेलेब्रिटी फिटनेस ट्रेनर यास्मीन कराचीवाला (Yasmin Karachiwala) की हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम रेसिपी शेयर करने जा रहे हैं जिसकी मदद से आप घर पर आसानी से लो कैलोरी हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम बनाकर खा सकते हैं. ये स्वाद में लजीज होने के साथ-साथ हेल्दी और वजन को न बढ़ाने वाली होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं यास्मीन कराचीवाला स्पेशल (How To Make Healthy Ice Cream Bars) हेल्दी आइस्क्रीम बार्स कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग