Summer Special: गर्मी में तुरंत फील करना चाहते हैं रिफ्रेशिंग? तो झटपट तैयार करें पान लड्डू

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए पान लड्डू बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. पान लड्डू स्वाद में बेहद लजीज लगते हैं. साथ ये गर्मियों में पान के लड्डू खाने से आपको तुरंत ताजगी और एनर्जी का एहसास दिलाते हैं. इसलिए पान के लड्डू टेस्टी होने के साथ-साथ सेहतमंद भी होते हैं.

 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:46 PM IST

How To Make Paan Laddu: पुराने समय से ही पान को खाया जाता है. पान के पत्ते के सेवन से आपका पाचन सही बना रहता है. इसके खाने से आपका डायबिटीज कंट्रोल में बना रहता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए पान लड्डू बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. पान लड्डू स्वाद में बेहद लजीज लगते हैं. साथ ये गर्मियों में पान के लड्डू खाने से आपको तुरंत ताजगी और एनर्जी का एहसास दिलाते हैं. इसलिए पान के लड्डू टेस्टी होने के साथ-साथ सेहतमंद भी होते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Paan Laddu) पान लड्डू कैसे बनाएं.......

