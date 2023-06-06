Summer Special: गर्मियों में हाउस पार्टी के लिए बनाएं रेनबो मॉकटेल, पीकर तुरंत फील होगा रिफ्रेशिंग
Summer Special: गर्मियों में हाउस पार्टी के लिए बनाएं रेनबो मॉकटेल, पीकर तुरंत फील होगा रिफ्रेशिंग

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए खट्टी-मीठी रेनबो मॉकटेल बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. रेनबो मॉकटेल को आप हाउस पार्टी के दौरान घर आए मेंहमानों को सर्व कर सकते हैं. इसको पीते ही हर किसी को तुरंत ताजगी और एनर्जी का एहसास होता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Summer Special: गर्मियों में हाउस पार्टी के लिए बनाएं रेनबो मॉकटेल, पीकर तुरंत फील होगा रिफ्रेशिंग

How To Make Rainbow Mocktail: गर्मी का मौसम आते ही ठंडी-ठंडी ड्रिंक पीने की बहुत क्रेविंग होती रहती है. ऐसे में इस क्रेविंग को शांत करने के लिए लोग ठंडी-ठंडी लस्सी, छाछ, कोल्ड ड्रिंक, जूस या शेक का सेवन करना पसंद करते हैं. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने घर पर खट्टी-मीठी रेनबो मॉकटेल बनाकर पी है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए खट्टी-मीठी ठंडी रेनबो मॉकटेल बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. रेनबो मॉकटेल को आप हाउस पार्टी के दौरान घर आए मेंहमानों को सर्व कर सकते हैं. इसको पीते ही हर किसी को तुरंत ताजगी और एनर्जी का एहसास होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Rainbow Mocktail) समर स्पेशल रेनबो मॉकटेल कैसे बनाएं....

