Easy Recipes: खाने के बाद रोजाना खाएं कच्चे आम की कैंडी, खाना पचाने में होगी आसानी

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए कच्चे आम की कैंडी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. कच्चे आम की कैंडी के सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं कच्चे आम की लौंजी कैसे बनाएं.

May 29, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

How To Make Raw Mango Candy: कच्चे आम को कैरी कहते हैं. ये स्वाद में खट्टी-मीठी होती है. इसलिए इसका नाम सुनते ही लोगों के मुंह में पानी आ जाता है. इसलिए आमतौर पर कच्ची कैरी से अचार या खटाई बनाकर खूब खाई जाती है. लेेकिन क्या कभी आपने कच्चे आम की कैंडी बनाकर खाई है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए कच्चे आम की कैंडी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. कच्चे आम की कैंडी के सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Raw Mango Candy) कच्चे आम की लौंजी कैसे बनाएं.....

