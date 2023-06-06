इम्यूनिटी को मजबूत बनाता है कच्चे आम का टैंगी जैम, पराठा और ब्रैड के साथ लगता है मजेदार
Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए कच्चे आम से टैंगी जैम बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं कच्चे आम से टैंगी जैम कैसे बनाएं.

 

How To Make Raw Mango Tangy Jam: कच्चे आम की कैरी स्वाद में खट्टी-मीठी होती है. इसलिए कैरी नाम सुनते ही लोगों के मुंह में पानी आ जाता है. इसलिए आमतौर पर कच्ची कैरी से अचार या खटाई बनाकर खूब खाई जाती है. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने कच्चे आम से टैंगी जैम बनाकर खाया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए कच्चे आम से टैंगी जैम बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. इसके सेवन से आपका पाचन बेहतर बना रहता है. इसके साथ ही इससे आपकी इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट होती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Raw Mango Tangy Jam) कच्चे आम से टैंगी जैम कैसे बनाएं.....

