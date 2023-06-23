Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम
topStories1hindi1749759
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम

Laptop Using Tips: लैपटॉप पर काम करते हुए अक्सर आपने महसूस किया होगा कि हाथ और इसकी उंगलियों में दर्द होने लगता है, ऐसे में रिलैक्स करने के तरीके जरूर जानें. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:23 AM IST

Trending Photos

Laptop पर लगातार काम करने से थक गई आपकी उंगलियां, इस तरह उन्हें दिलाएं आराम

How to Relax Hands and Fingers: भारत की एक बड़ी आबादी लैपटॉप और कंप्यूटर पर काम करती है, ये हमारे जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा बन चुका है, स्कूल, कॉलेज हो या कोई दफ्तर इन गैजेट्स के बिना हमारा काम नहीं चलता है. कीबोर्ड पर लगातार वक्त बिताने से कमर दर्द, पीठ दर्द और गर्दन दर्द जैसी समस्याओं से तो हम अक्सर 2 चाहर होते है, लेकिन क्या आपने गौर किया है कि हमारे हाथ और और उंगलिया लॉन्ग वर्क के बाद थक जाते हैं. अगर आप भी लैपटॉप और कंप्यूटर पर लगातार काम करने से परेशान हैं तो अपने हैंड और फिंगर्स को इन आसान उपाय अपनाकर आराम दे सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 21 June 2023
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
The Kapil Sharma Show
TKSS में पहुंचे थे कियारा-कार्तिक, तभी आई मोंजोलिका, फूटे हंसी के फव्वारे!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Shahzada Dawood
टाइटैनिक देखने के लिए गई लापता पनडुब्‍बी में सवार थे PAK के सबसे अमीर शख्‍स के बेटे!
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Video: इवेंट में पहुंचीं सपना को इस हरियाणवी कॉमेडियन ने धो डाला