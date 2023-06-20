Pigmentation Treatment: चेहरे की झाइयों का सफाया कर देती है ये 1 चीज, बस ऐसे आजमाकर देखें
topStories1hindi1745356
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Pigmentation Treatment: चेहरे की झाइयों का सफाया कर देती है ये 1 चीज, बस ऐसे आजमाकर देखें

Skin CareTips: आज हम आपके लिए चेहरे के दाग-धब्बों को हटाने के लिए दही फेस मास्क लेकर आए हैं. दही में ऐसे गुण पाए जाते हैं जोकि आपकी स्किन के दाग-धब्बों को हल्का करने के साथ ही रंगत में भी सुधार करती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं झाइयों के लिए दही फेस मास्क कैसे बनाएं.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:04 AM IST

Trending Photos

Pigmentation Treatment: चेहरे की झाइयों का सफाया कर देती है ये 1 चीज, बस ऐसे आजमाकर देखें

How To Make Dahi Face Mask: साफ और चमकदार त्वचा भला कौन पसंद नहीं करता. लेकिन चेहरे पर काले धब्बे, झाइयां या पिग्मेंटेशन की समस्या हो जाए फेस खराब दिखने लगता है. चेहरे पर झाइयों या पिग्मेंटेशन की समस्या स्किन में मेलानिन की कमी या धूप में ज्यादा धूमने की वजह से होती है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए चेहरे के दाग-धब्बों को हटाने के लिए दही फेस मास्क लेकर आए हैं. दही में ऐसे गुण पाए जाते हैं जोकि आपकी स्किन के दाग-धब्बों को हल्का करने के साथ ही रंगत में भी सुधार करती है, तो चलिए जानते हैं झाइयों के लिए (How To Make Dahi Face Mask) दही फेस मास्क कैसे बनाएं......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
Pakistan
Pakistan में बड़ा सड़क हादसा, बस पलटने से 13 लोगों की मौत; 25 घायल
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: इस कंटेस्टेंट की फैमिली ने सलमान खान को कहा- 'बिहार के जीजाजी'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
breakup
कपल हमेशा ध्यान रखें ये जरूरी बातें, वरना रिश्ता टूटने की नौबत आ सकती है!
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi Dance: हेलन के गानों पर ऐसी नाचीं नोरा, बोले यूजर्स- ‘शाम बना दी’
sunny deol
Karan Deol की शादी से पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने, लाल जोड़े में खूब जचीं दुल्हनिया!
bihar police vacancy 2023
पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती का था इंतजार, कल से कीजिए आवेदन; ये रहीं पूरी डिटेल
Manisha Rani
Manisha Rani Struggle: बचपन में ही अलग हो गए थे माता-पिता, छोटी उम्र में छोड़ा घर!