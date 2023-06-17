Asafoetida Water Benefits: गर्म पानी में मिक्स करें ये खुशबूदार मसाला, सर्दी-जुकाम और सिरदर्द होगा गायब
topStories1hindi1741738
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Asafoetida Water Benefits: गर्म पानी में मिक्स करें ये खुशबूदार मसाला, सर्दी-जुकाम और सिरदर्द होगा गायब

Asafoetida Benefits: बदलते मौसम और सालोंभर हमें कई शारीरिक परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है, इससे बचने के लिए आपको एक खुशबूदार मसाले को गुनगुने पानी के साथ पीना होगा.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 01:29 PM IST

Trending Photos

Asafoetida Water Benefits: गर्म पानी में मिक्स करें ये खुशबूदार मसाला, सर्दी-जुकाम और सिरदर्द होगा गायब

Benefits of Hing Water: हम अपनी डेली लाइफ में कई परेशानियों का सामना करते है, लेकिन हर समस्या के लिए डॉक्टर के पास जाना पसंद नहीं करते. सेहत से जुड़ी कुछ दिक्कतों से छुटकारा तो घरेलू मसाले खाने से मिल जाता है. ऐसा ही एक स्पाइस है हींग जिसे अगर भोजन में डाल दिया जाए तो सुगंध में इजाफा हो जाता है, लेकिन क्या आप इस बात से वाकिफ हैं कि हींग के इस्तेमाल से हम कई बीमारियों से निजात पा सकते है, क्योंकि ये औषधीय गुणों का खजाना है. कई एक्सपर्ट का मानना है अगर हम हींग को गर्म पानी में मिलाकर पिएंगे तो सेहत को कई चौंकाने वाले फायदे हो सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn ने पार की शर्म ओ हया की सारी हदें, ब्रा पर जाली ओढ़ की शर्मनाक हरकत
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Haldi Ceremony: पहली वीडियो आई सामने,पीले कुर्ते में खूब जचे दूल्हे राजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
dearness allowance
केंद्रीय कर्मचार‍ियों की मौज ही मौज, 16% बढ़ गया DA; क‍ितने महीने का म‍िलेगा एर‍ियर?
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Fell Down: अपने ही कपड़ों और हील में फंसकर गिरी उर्फी, उड़ा मजाक!
Sebi
शेयर बाजार की ल‍िस्‍टेड कंपन‍ियों के ल‍िए नया न‍ियम,24 घंटे के अंदर करना होगा यह काम
Odisha Train Accident
ओडिशा रेल हादसे से पहले अप्रैल में रेलवे बोर्ड ने सिग्नल कर्मियों को लगाई थी फटकार