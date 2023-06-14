Shiny Hair At Home: घर पर केले की मदद से बालों को ऐसे बनाएं मुलायम और चमकदार
topStories1hindi1736912
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Shiny Hair At Home: घर पर केले की मदद से बालों को ऐसे बनाएं मुलायम और चमकदार

Hair Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए बनाना हेयर पैक लेकर आए हैं. बनाना हेयर पैक आपके बालों की बनावट में सुधार करता है. इसके साथ ही इससे स्प्लिट एंड्स की समस्या भी दूर होती है. इतना ही नहीं इससे आपके बालों की ग्रोथ को बढ़ावा मिलता है. 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Shiny Hair At Home: घर पर केले की मदद से बालों को ऐसे बनाएं मुलायम और चमकदार

How To Make Banana Hair Pack: केले में कार्बोहाइड्रेट, विटामिन ए और सी जैसे गुण मौजूद होते हैं जोकि न सिर्फ आपके शरीर बल्कि बालों को भी पोषण प्रदान करता है. अगर आप बालों में केला लगाते हैं तो इससे आपको डैंड्रफ और फ्रिजीनेेस को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए बनाना हेयर पैक लेकर आए हैं. बनाना हेयर पैक आपके बालों की बनावट में सुधार करता है. इसके साथ ही इससे स्प्लिट एंड्स की समस्या भी दूर होती है. इतना ही नहीं इससे आपके बालों की ग्रोथ को बढ़ावा मिलता है. साथ ही इससे आपके बाल मुलायम और चमकदार बनते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Banana Hair Pack) बनाना हेयर पैक कैसे बनाएं......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर-आलिया की 'रामायण' के लिए नहीं मिल रहा रावण, अब इस टॉप एक्टर ने भी कर दिया इनकार
Sushant Singh Rajput
पंखे से लटकी मिली थी Sushant Singh Rajput की बॉडी, रहस्यमय मौत और अधूरे रह गए सपने
Karan Deol
Video: गोल्डन साड़ी, गले में हार...रोके में खूब जची देओल परिवार की होने वाली बहू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
signs of death
अगर दिखने लगे ये 5 संकेत तो 6 महीने में हो जाती है मौत! शिव पुराण में है वर्णन
Kiara Advani
Kiara को इंडस्ट्री में पूरे हुए 9 साल, फैंस के लिए लेटर लिखकर बोलीं- ऐसा लग रहा है..
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'