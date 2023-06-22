Split Ends: दोमुंहे बालों ने खूबसूरती पर लगा दिया ग्रहण, इस खुशबूदार चीज की मदद से मिलेगी निजात
Split Ends: दोमुंहे बालों ने खूबसूरती पर लगा दिया ग्रहण, इस खुशबूदार चीज की मदद से मिलेगी निजात

Split Ends Hair Removal: दोमुंहे बालों को देखकर किसी भी महिला को टेंशन हो सकती है, लेकिन इसकी वजह से जरा भी न घबराएं, बल्कि गुलाब जल का इस्तेमाल करें. 

Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Split Ends: दोमुंहे बालों ने खूबसूरती पर लगा दिया ग्रहण, इस खुशबूदार चीज की मदद से मिलेगी निजात

Gulab Jal For Split Ends: लंबे बालों की देखभाल करना आसान नहीं है, अगर इसके पोषण और प्रोटेक्शन का ख्याल न रखा गया तो ये खराब, रूखे और बेजान हो जाते हैं. जिन महिलाओं के लंबे बाल होते हैं उनके साथ अक्सर दोमुंहे बालों की परेशानी पेश आती है. इसके कारण बाल आपस में उलझ जाते हैं. इससे छुटकारा पाने के लिए महिलाएं अक्सर बाल काटती हैं या फिर केमिकल बेस्ड महंगे प्रोडक्ट्स का इस्तेमाल करते हैं, लेकिन इससे फायदे की जगह नुकसान भी हो सकता है. बेहतर है कि आप प्राकृतिक तरीके ही अपनाएं. कई एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि गुलाब जल की मदद से दोमुंहे बालों से निजात पाई जा सकती है. इसके साथ कुछ चीजों को मिक्स करना होगा.

